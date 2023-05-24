PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Samantha Ward, Owner of Samantha Ward Photography LLC, and Jonathan Edwards, Owner of Diamond City Studios 570 Drone.

Samantha and Jonathan talk about their upcoming Grand Opening event on May 27th at 6:00 p.m. at Diamond City Studios.

They also list some of the Buddy Vendors, who have provided special items for the Ultimate Wedding Basket, which you could take home at the Grand Opening. Check out the list of Buddy Vendors in the flyer below.

Courtesy: Samantha Ward Photography LLC

For more information, visit Samantha Ward Photography’s Facebook page or website.