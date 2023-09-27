PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Major Sharon Cupp from the Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre Corps.

The Salvation Army is partnering with 28/22 News for the annual Coats for Kids Drive, a NEPA’s Children First 28/22 initiative.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, viewers and local community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used coats for children at the TV station’s collection locations in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Stroudsburg, and Lehighton.

Then, the coats will be distributed to Salvation Army locations throughout NEPA in time for the cold holiday season.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyPenDel.org, pahomepage.com/coats-for-kids, find @SalvationArmyPenDel on Facebook, or call 267-273-5409.