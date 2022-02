MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Mall in Muncy Township is now almost a quarter of a million dollars in debt to the Lycoming County water and sewer authority.

The Lycoming Mall has been behind on its water and sewer payments for over a year. Now it's more than $200,000 in debt and if it's not paid off, the mall will be set for sheriff's sale.