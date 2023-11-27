PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Malinda Knipfer from Supporting Autism & Families Everywhere, or S.A.F.E., a local non-profit and a recipient of a $2,500 donation from Weis Markets.

S.A.F.E. provides resources and programing for Autistic children and their families.

In the past, S.A.F.E. has hosted the Drive for Autism Charity Golf Tournament, collaborated with the Graham Academy and supported Christian’s Crayons, which sells crayons handmade by a boy with Autism.

For more information, find @S.A.F.E.Inc on Facebook or call 570-795-8100.