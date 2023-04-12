PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Malinda Knipfer and Dolphus Teart from S.A.F.E., or Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere.

Malinda and Dolphus talk about who SAFE is, what they do, and how they help families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

They describe Christian Ochs’ fundraiser for safe, where he makes heart crayons for the community.

They also talk about their celebration for Autism Awareness Month, featuring a food truck and an Easter egg hunt.

They also discuss their fundraiser on April 29th, and explain how anyone in the community can become involved with S.A.F.E.

For more information, visit SAFE’s Facebook page.