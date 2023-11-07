PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Matthew Byrne from the Scranton Running Company and Mary Carroll Donahoe from AllOne Foundation and Charities.

Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton has provided food to poor and hungry people throughout the area for over forty years. To help them continue to distribute meals, the guests will host the 11th annual Run Against Hunger.

The 5K/10K run and 2 mile walk, which takes place on Saturday, November 11, at 9:00 a.m. at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, will benefit the kitchen.

You can bring donations to the run/walk, including food, clothing, sneakers, boots, and more.

For more information, visit ScrantonRunning.com, AllOneFoundations.org, or call 570-955-0921.