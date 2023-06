PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Shaun Daney, the event organizer for Hometown Heroes, a 5K run/walk to honor local heroes and support local first responder and veteran charities.

This year’s run will take place on June 17th.

Shaun describes how this year’s run will be even bigger than last year’s, featuring additions to the Hero Mile and new charities he’s working with this year.

For more information, visit HometownHeroes5k.com.