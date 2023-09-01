PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kyle A. McCloe, founder of Ruck for Recovery.

Kyle first defines “ruck” as a military training exercise for walking a set distance while carrying a weight in a backpack.

Then, Kyle explains how his Ruck for Recovery supply run will help raise money and awareness for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Kyle, a veteran himself, explains why the event is so important to him, and lists some of the organizations it supports.

He also describes how someone unable to walk can still support the event.

The Ruck for Recovery Supply Run will take place on Saturday, September 16th at 0846 (8:46 a.m.) at the American Legion Wilson-Conklin Post 579 in Moscow.

For more information, visit or email RuckForRecovery@gmail.com.