PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Roman Hunt and his mother Michelle.

Roman is living with a rare condition called KCNT1, which affects his speech, his nutrition, his mobility, his comfort, his growth, and his seizures. Because of his condition, Roman strives to make the world a more empathetic place.

Michelle describes Roman’s condition, and explains how it impacts his day to day life. She also talks about what he likes to do when he’s not busy at therapy and is feeling fine.

Roman and Michelle, along with Roman’s aunts and nurses Helene Luchetti and Kady McGlynn, also talk about the upcoming bike ride to benefit people with KCNT1 in the video below.

The bike ride will take place on June 10th in Philadelphia. Roman’s ofamily explain what the research opportunity could mean for them, and describe what they are looking forward to on the day of the race.

For more information, visit Roman’s Reason on Facebook.