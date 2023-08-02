PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tyler Ryan and Mike Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre, who come with a very special announcement,

Tyler and Mike talk about the new Wilkes-Barre City Skate Park at Hollenback Park!

The park is scheduled for a grand opening on Sunday, August 6th at 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy: City of Wilkes-Barre

Tyler and Mike describe what you can expect at the grand opening, including product giveaways from Plains Bike and Zumiez, a selfie station by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment, live music from the Crates, food vendors including Parlor Beverages, and The Ice Cream Truck 1961.

Courtesy: City of Wilkes-Barre

For more information, visit the Grand Opening’s Facebook Event.