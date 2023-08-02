PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tyler Ryan and Mike Slusser from the City of Wilkes-Barre, who come with a very special announcement,
Tyler and Mike talk about the new Wilkes-Barre City Skate Park at Hollenback Park!
The park is scheduled for a grand opening on Sunday, August 6th at 1:00 p.m.
Tyler and Mike describe what you can expect at the grand opening, including product giveaways from Plains Bike and Zumiez, a selfie station by DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment, live music from the Crates, food vendors including Parlor Beverages, and The Ice Cream Truck 1961.
For more information, visit the Grand Opening’s Facebook Event.