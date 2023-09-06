PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Ekat Pereyra, Jamie Rutherford, and Bob Carmody from the Fall Music Festival.

The festival is taking place this Saturday, September 9, at 55 Suydam Drive in Hawley.

The guests explain what the festival is about, and why they celebrate every year.

They also describe how the festival earned the title of “The Best Day in Wayne County.”

They also talk about where the proceeds go, and describe the music you’ll hear at the event.

For more information, visit @FallMusicFestivalPA on Facebook, call 570-470-1117, or email thefallmusicfestivalpa@gmail.com.