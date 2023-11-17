PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Vince Santonastaso from the band Symetria.

On November 25, Symetria, Black Fate, and several other bands are taking to the Keystone Stage in Olyphant for a great show for a great cause.

The Toys for Tots Concert makes it easy to donate to the organization. Instead of buying a ticket, all you have to do to see the show is bring a new, unwrapped toy, or make a cash donation to Toys for Tots!

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. on November 25, and the show begins at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit TheKeystoneStage.com.