PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Nick spoke with Rob Thompson, a British Spirit Medium.

Rob describes his psychic journey, recalling the time he first realized he had psychic mediumship abilities.

Rob also discusses The Ghost Finders, America’s longest-running indie paranormal show, which he produces. He explains why he wanted to start a TV show back in 2010.

Rob also explains how you can book a private reading with him, or how he can bring his talents to your private events and parties.

For more information, visit SpiritMedium.com or find @RobThompsonSpiritMedium on Facebook.