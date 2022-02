MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA football state championships will now be played at Cumberland Valley HS, starting in 2022 through 2025. The championship games have been at Hersheypark Stadium since 1998.

Cumberland Valley won the bid to host the game for the next four years. Additionally, Cumberland Valley will now also host field hockey, girls volleyball, and both boys and girls soccer PIAA championships in the fall. Field Hockey and soccer were both also played at Hersheypark Stadium.