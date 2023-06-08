PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with country musician Ricky Skaggs ahead of his performance at the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday.

Ricky talks about his decorated career, which has spanned over fifty years, earning him 15 Grammy Awards, 8 CMA awards, 9 ACM awards, 13 IMBA awards, 9 ICM awards, 2 Dove awards, and 3 honorary doctorate degrees, and that’s not even all of them!

Ricky introduces us to the talented musicians he’ll be playing with on Friday, the South Side Five.

Make sure to get your tickets to see Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder for their Friday, June 9th performance at 8:00 p.m. at the Kirby Center’s website.