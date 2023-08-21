PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rudy Caporaso from REV’s Theatre Company.

Rudy performs “Hey, Good Lookin,” from his upcoming free show, Rev’s Lil’ ol’ Rodeo Show.

Rev’s Lil’ ol’ Rodeo Show will take place on Saturday, August 26th at 6:00 p.m. at United Neighborhood Centers. Rudy explains why he chose to perform at a place like United Neighborhood Centers.

He also talks about why he keeps coming back to Scranton and putting on country music shows.

He then describes what audiences can expect from the show, and explains how they can keep in touch.

For more information, visit REVTheatreCompany.org or call 646-326-7950.