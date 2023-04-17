PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Eyewitness News’ Remarkable Women contest winner Kim Erickson.

Kim won the contest for her work fundraising for cancer research, veteran appreciation, and the Wayne County Historical Society.

As first prize winner, Kim travelled to Los Angeles, and she’s back on PA live! to share details of the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

And she’s wasted no time taking on her next project. Kim is looking for female veterans or active duty soldiers, both living and deceased, with a connection to Northeastern PA, for an upcoming booklet and monument. If you are or know someone who fits this criteria, email their story and photos to Kim at kimeric1967@yahoo.com, or call her at 570-251-7741.

From all of us at PA live!, congratulations, Kim, for being such a remarkable woman.