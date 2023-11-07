PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Keith Chappell Jr. from JRagnarok Promotions as well as Keith Chappell Sr. from Goodwill Hose Co./Danville Fire Police.

Reignite Fest is coming soon! The family friendly rock and metal benefit show will help support the hose company.

You can win raffle items such as a tattoo gift certificate, a merch bundle, a home care bundle, gift cards to several local restaurants, tickets to another upcoming concert, and so much more!

Make sure to head out to Reignite Fest on Saturday, November 11 at the Danville Ballroom at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit JRagnarok’s Linkree or Facebook Page or visit TheArtOfDeception.band.