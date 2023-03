PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Micheline Orlowski and Maria Wolfel from the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Micheline and Maria talk about how March is National Nutrition Month, and describe some key messages of this year’s campaign.

Since Wednesday is Registered Dietitian Day, they also explain what a dietitian is, and how they can help.

For more information, visit eatright.org.