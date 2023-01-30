PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jeff Hephner, host of the hot new game show Switch.

Jeff describes Switch as a combination of trivia and musical chairs, where contestants can win big money, up to $10,000, if they get the answers right while also being in the right position at the end of the game.

Jeff also talks about how he would handle being on a trivia show like Switch, and what categories he would totally bomb.

Make sure to check out switch weekdays at 7:00 p.m. on Game Show Network, starting with the grand premiere tonight.