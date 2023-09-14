PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Adam Marco from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

This weekend marks the RailRiders’ final home game of the season. It’s been a fun season for the squad, but it’s always sad to shut down the ballpark at the end of every year.

Adam recaps the season, detailing why this season has stood out: The players have been fantastic and noteworthy, the new prospects have been exciting, and the fans’ energy has made this a season to remember.

Since the RailRiders have had some pitch perfect theme nights, Chris and Rachel run some potential theme night ideas by Adam for next season.

For more information, visit SWBRailRiders.com or call 570-969-2255 (BALL), and make sure to come out for the final RailRiders’ home weekend of the season this weekend!