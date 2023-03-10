PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sarah Williams, the vice-president of Hannover Area Little League, of the Rail Riders’ Pinstripe Pals program.

The program provides funding for its recipients, and allows the players to play alongside the Rail Riders themselves.

Sarah talks about how excited she is for her players to have received this grant, and describes some of her plans for the league.

She also explains how you can register for the season, what area the league covers, and how we can follow along to support the Hannover Area Little League.