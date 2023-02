PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders representatives Krista and Champ.

Krista talks about the RailRiders’ Pinstripe Pals program, which provides funds for ten youth baseball leagues. They explain some of the benefits of the program, as well as state the deadline to apply.

To learn more about or apply to the Pinstripe Pals program, visit the RailRiders’ website.