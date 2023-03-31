PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shelley Duncan, the new manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Shelley is no stranger to Scranton baseball. Back when the team was known as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees, he was the their star player.

Shelley talks about what his personal history with SWB baseball means to him, and why the greater Scranton area lends itself to such a memorable baseball experience. He also recalls some of his fondest non-baseball related Scranton memories.

Shelley also explains a new minor league baseball rule, the Automated Ball Strike System. He talks about how he feels about the change and how its affecting his managing this season.

Shelley also describes how it feels to have opening day at home, rather than on the road, this year.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.