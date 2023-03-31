PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Krista Lutzick, community relations manager for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Krista explains how you can sign up for the free Sensory Safe Suite, a way for anyone to enjoy a day at the ballpark.

Krista also talks about how excited she is for the upcoming Sensory Friendly Day at PNC Field on June 11. She explains what to expect during that game.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.