PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel recap the 75th Primetime Emmy awards.
Stars showed up to the biggest night in television dressed to the nines, so Rachel breaks down some red carpet looks, including:
- Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton: winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear
- Jenna Ortega in Dior: nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday
- Issa Rae in Pamella Roland.
- Jessica Chastain in Gucci: nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for George & Tammy
- Hannah Waddingham in Marchesa: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso
- Maria Bello in Georges Hobeika: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef
- Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton: winner for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef
- Aubrey Plaza in Loewe: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Hope you had a fun time at this year’s Emmys!