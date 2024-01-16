PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel recap the 75th Primetime Emmy awards.

Stars showed up to the biggest night in television dressed to the nines, so Rachel breaks down some red carpet looks, including:

Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton: winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear

Jenna Ortega in Dior: nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci: nominee for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for George & Tammy

Hannah Waddingham in Marchesa: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso

Maria Bello in Georges Hobeika: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef

Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton: winner for Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Beef

Aubrey Plaza in Loewe: nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Hope you had a fun time at this year’s Emmys!