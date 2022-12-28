PA live! — On Wednesday on PAlive!, it was time to review the most memorable pop culture moments of 2022.

Rachel broke this down, month by month, to recall what we were all obsessing over this year. So sit back, as we take a walk down celebrity memory lane.

January

The beginning of 2022 was all about Super Bowl 56 half time show prep. This stage brought together some of the biggest names in music: Doctor Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

We spent January wondering what songs they’d perform and how the collaboration might play out. Then, by the time February 13th rolled around, this star-studded lineup exceeded every expectation, leaving big shoes that Rihanna will no doubt fill in 2023.

February

But before her half-time performance was announced, RiRi was already making headlines. As the calendar flipped to February, she confirmed the long-standing rumors about her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky in an Instagram post.

But before she officially became a mom in May, Rihanna redefined the maternity style game, setting the bar for every A-list mama-to-be—something every fashion-fan has since appreciated.

March

Now, from bumps to brawls. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was the backdrop for the dramatic moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, shocking us all, and prompting as much debate for the Academy as it did for social media users.

And don’t forget, Will Smith actually won for Best Actor in King Richard.

Now, a few apologies and one Oscars ban later, many are still deciding how they feel about the once-beloved Fresh Prince.

April

But you know what they say, one man’s descent is another star’s rise, and that was the case for Julia Fox, no stranger to Hollywood, but now, someone who becomes more of an “it girl” every day.

She’s known for the bold eye makeup—that she did herself, by the way—and even bolder fashion statements, that have been known to inspire the likes of Josh Safdie and Kanye West.

May

Speaking of Ye’s exes, Kim Kardashian, perhaps the best example of a star staying culturally relevant, was unbeatable at this year’s Met Gala. She took to the archives for the first Monday in may in a 1962 gown originally worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Later detailed on her Hulu reality show, Kim’s choice was a disciplined one that almost didn’t come to fruition. Now, it’s hard to imagine a world where Kim didn’t frequent Ripley’s Believe it or Not in 2022.

June

It’s also hard to imagine a world where half the twenty-something men in any given room have a distinct mustache. Many have credited the facial-hair trend to the success of a certain aviator block buster.

Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 sequel to the 1986 movie, made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office this year, and the TikTok-induced pandemonium surrounding its theatrical release reached it’s fever pitch in June.

July

In July, Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, became the soundtrack to our summer.

Despite the fact that the album was leaked online two days early, fans rallied around the superstar, and commended the new album as another stunning reinvention from Ms. Knowles-Carter.

Of course, it also passed the TikTok test, inspiring its own slew of dance trends from creators all over the world, all inspired by Queen Bey.

August

As August rolled around, we were anticipating wedding bells from Bennifer. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were engaged back in the early 2000s, rekindled their A-list romance in 2021.

A good mix of nostalgia and glamor kept us all waiting with bated breath to see if Jenny from the block would finally enjoy her happily ever after. Dressed in Ralph Laruen, enjoying a gorgeous ceremony in Georgia, it looks like that wish came true.

September

Then, it was all eyes on Don’t Worry Darling, as one of the most talked-about press tours in pop culture history made its way to the Venice Film Festival.

Between Florence Pugh’s salary scandal, to Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, all the way through Chris Pine’s spit gate incident, the whole world was watching, and the whole world was worrying.

The dystopian thriller could hardly compete with the dramatic headlines from its cast.

October

In October, dramatic headlines continued with Tom and Gisele.

Are they or aren’t they together? Is he or isn’t he playing football?

The Brady-Bundchen union officially came to an end this fall, after Tom announced he’d return to the NFL after all, after a rather short-lived retirement.

The divorce filing came in late October, along with a settlement that was “all worked out.”

November

Next up, Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster debacle.

After announcing her long-anticipated tour that would follow the eras of her career, fans were met with quite the ticket distribution mishap. If you ever doubted the power of the Swifties, look no further than the sheer number of pre-sale registrations that ultimately went ticket-less.

Of course, this only emphasized the positive reception of her latest album, Midnights, which was released in late October.

December

And that leads us to December, when a certain royal couple shattered just every documentary streaming record there’s ever been.

Netflix’s Harry and Meghan delivered on all fronts, blasting the tabloid press, while humanizing the woman who’s been the target of such deep and unwarrented hatred.

Of course, response from the palace has been lacking, which leaves international pop culture consumers wondering how this will impact the monarchy in the long-term.

And there you have it! The top pop culture moments of 2022.