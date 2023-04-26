PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel explains her decision to wear jeans.

This Wednesday, April 26th is Denim Day, an opportunity for peaceful protest during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The jeans serve as symbols and reminders that there is no excuse for and never an invitation to rape.

The Victims Resource Center shares the tragic story behind the campaign, which began with the rape of an 18-year-old girl in Italy by her driving instructor. She pressed charges, an act of undeniable bravery and inner strength, and won the case, but unfortunately, her rapist appealed and the case went to the Italian Supreme Court.

In 1999, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction, saying that, since the victim wore tight jeans, the instructor couldn’t have removed them himself, therefore the victim must have been willing. The verdict ruled that her consent was implied.

The decision angered the women of the Italian Parliament, who all wore jeans on the steps of the court in protest: an act that soon spread around the world.

Rachel uses Denim Day as an opportunity to celebrate how the NEPA community has taken to support assault victims. Misericordia University will be holding the “Start by Believing” Rally on Wednesday evening to gather to honor local victims of crimes, and to honor loved ones whose lives have been lost due to crime.

You can always get in touch with the Victim’s Resource Center by visiting vrcnepa.org or calling 570-823-0766.