PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel visited the Pittston Tomato Festival!

The four day fun filled tomato-y festival kicks off at 5:00 in Pittston!

Rachel spoke with some Little Miss & Mister Tomato contestants, Maria Mead, Isabella Roxby, and Rocco Girratano, ahead of Sunday’s big event.

Angel Noone, co-chair of the Little Miss & Mr. Tomato contest, explains why she loves the food at the festival, and descries her personal connection to the contest. The Festival’s Sarah Donahue then shows off some of the sashes from the contest!

Then, in the video below, Rachel spoke with Rob Bresnahan Jr. from The Landmark and Sarah Perrego, owner of The Hive Salon Collective, participants in Saturday’s parade at the Tomato Festival. They take PA live! behind the scenes with a sneak peek of the parade float’s construction. Rachel also shows the trophy that the winner of the spaghetti eating contest will win!

The festival takes place from August 17 through August 20 and features food, live entertainment, a parade, a 5K, games, rides, and more!

Pittston Tomato Festival | August 17 – 20, 2023

For more information, visit PittstonTomatoFestival.com.