PA live! (WBRE) — To celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday, Rachel, along with many members of our team who help both on and off camera, called into PA live! while volunteering at the Commission on Economic Opportunity or C.E.O Weinberg.

Rachel and the team have been packing boxes of food to be donated to those in need.

She talks with Mary Ellen Spellman about what the Eyewitness News team is up to at CEO.

Check out more of our team’s hard work by watching the video below.

For more information, visit CeoPeopleHelpingPeople.org, find @CEO.nepa on Facebook.

