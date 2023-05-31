PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke about all the excitement for this summer’s Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Courtesy: Big Brother Big Sister NEPA

The fundraise is an open-air, outdoor wine and food truck & vendor festival. Mark your calendars for August 26th, and stop by to see what local wineries have to offer, try some tasty culinary options, and listen to some live music.

Admission includes wine and drink samples, a complimentary tumbler, and access to the festival. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

Courtesy: Big Brother Big Sister NEPA

The event will take place on August 26th from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Moonlight Drive-in. Tickets go on sale on June 1st. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.