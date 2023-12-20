PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with recently engaged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fans Nikki Hirthler and Ray Ercolani.

Ray recently proposed to Nikki at a Penguins game. Congratulations to the couple!

Nikki and Ray tell the story of how they met, and why the hockey team resonates with them.

Ray explains how he worked with the Penguins to pull this off, and Nikki reveals if she saw it coming or not.

In the video below, Ray and Nikki play a PA live! version of “The NewlyPen game” on air.

Congratulations, Nikki and Ray!

For more information on the Penguins, visit WBSPenguins.com.