PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel visited the Bloomsburg Fair.

The 168th annual event is in full swing! With Food Stands, rides, farms, and exhibits galore, it’s easy to understand why this tradition stood the test of time to become a region-wide favorite.

First, Rachel spoke with her new friend Abby, sporting some fashionable face paint and beads, who says her favorite part of the fair has been the slides.

Then, Rachel rides Gus the Bull over to the Grandstand. Dan explains how you can ride Gus yourself!

Rachel also speaks with Dixie, who lists Tuesday night’s main events: the Bull Ride Mania at 6:30 p.m., the Fiddle Contest at 6:30 p.m., and listen to some Nashville Country Music at 8:00 p.m. She also teases some fun events coming up throughout the week!

Then, in the video below, Rachel takes a ride on the Fair’s Merry-Go-Round while she interviews Sherry and Austin from Bissinger’s Apple Dumplings. She then tosses it to Andy Mehalshick, who speaks with several happy fair visitors, who share their favorite parts of the fair. From farm animals to food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Andy also meets Safari Sam and his ostrich Oscar.

Next, Rachel spoke with Mark Schultz, who explains the important of educating the public about agriculture. Mark introduces Rachel to the newest litter of adorable piglets!

Then, Rachel visits the VR immersion experience. She speaks with Sayla, who wears special goggles to simulate driving a tractor. Afterwards, Rachel checks in with Tina, a farmer, who describes what it means that so many kids get to see things from a farmer’s point of view at the fair.

Andy does a lot of hard-hitting investigative reporting and he’s been working on finding the best places to grab a bite to eat at the Bloomsburg Fair.

During his investigation, Andy spoke with 89-year-old Joanne Rupert of Milton at Kohr’s Sunkist Orangeade, which has been in operation since 1919. Joanne explains that her favorite thing about the fair is working with people and when asked, she said her favorite food is “everything.”

Shortly after, Any spoke with Joanne’s daughter, Diann Shamburg of Watsontown about the landmark business.

Meanwhile, Rachel gives a friendly tip to keep warm as the temperatures begin to go down to stop by a potato pancake stand. With the help of Tom, who has been in the potato pancake business since 2000 and has been at the fair since 2009, Rachel was able to get a walkthrough on how potato pancakes are made.

Later on in the day, Andy continued his investigation into who makes the best fried food while at the Bloomsburg Fair. One of the fair attendees Andy spoke with was Wilkes-Barre resident Barry Hagenbaugh who says the best food he’s had so far was the ham and bean soup and recommends taffy for those with a sweet tooth.

Taking a break from his investigation, Andy tried his hand at a fair game with the help of Brian Miller from Lewisburg. While unsuccessful in winning anything, Andy still invites everyone to enjoy the fair.

For Tuesday’s Fan of the Fair, Andy spoke with James Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township and Josh Smith of Wilkes-Barre who shared their love of the yearly event.

Trying his hand again at some fair games, Andy was able to win a plush toy and generously gave it away to a Shamokin family who was also attending the fair.

Do you plan on going to the Bloomsburg Fair this year or have already gone? Let us know by voting in the PA live! Instapoll for the day.

The Bloomsburg Fair runs until Saturday, September 30, so make sure to check it out while you can! For more information, visit the Fair’s Facebook Page or BloomsburgFair.com.