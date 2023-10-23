PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rachel Greenlaw, author of One Christmas Morning.

The book tells the story of A Christmas Carol from a female point of view, providing a creative and long-overdue take on the holiday.

Greenlaw reveals the parallels between herself and her protagonist, Eva, ultimately describing why mental health visibility is so important in her work.

Rachel Greenlaw also teases what’s coming next for her, and offers advice for anyone who hopes to publish their own novel.

For more information, visit RachelGreenlaw.com or find @RachelGreenlaw_ on Instagram.