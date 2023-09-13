PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel recap the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs.

It was a big night for Rachel’s hero, Taylor Swift, who took home nine awards, including Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero.” Guess she wasn’t the problem after all! Taylor wore Versace to the event.

Nicki Minaj showed up dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. While her veil might have interrupted her on stage, her bridal getup is one to remember.

Billy Porter posed in his signature style to the VMAs, sporting a look from NAMARA by Daniel Moloney.

Selena Gomez rocked an Oscar De La Renta embroidered with thousands of red bugle beads. Murderers in her building, look out!

Sabrina Carpenter looked stunning in a Vera Wang.

Olivia Rodrigo looked happy and healthy in a custom Ludovic, constructed by hand at his Paris atelier with 150,000 Swarovski Crystals. Good for her!

While Rachel preferred Anitta’s look when she received her award for Best Latin Video, the internet was abuzz for her Schiaparelli.

All in all, the VMAs was a fun night filled with fantastic looks, well-deserved awards, and celebrities. Hope you had fun recapping it with the PA live! team!