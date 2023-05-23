PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Ben Robinson and Gareth Henderson about the Wyoming Valley Run, NEPA’s flattest and fastest inclusive road race.

The 10 mile long road race starts in Pittston and finishes all the way in Wilkes-Barre, providing racers with a great view of the valley as they run.

Ben and Gareth talk about where the race will begin, what the course will look like, and why you should sign up as soon as possible.

The race will take place on September 3rd. To sign up, visit TheWyomingValleyRun.com.