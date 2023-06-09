PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel says “Cześć!,” or “Hello!” in Polish, from the Edwarsville Pierogi Festival.

The annual event kicks off on Friday, and has become a community staple.

First, Rachel talks with Jackie and Katie Moran from the Edwardsville Hometown Committee about the history of Pierogi Fest.

They explain the prep work that goes into this weekend, and describe what it means to have so many vendors and participants. They also lists her favorite pierogi at the festival.

Next, Rachel checks in with pierogi enthusiast Ryan Klug and Pete Vattimo from Black Fox Woodworking.

They show off some of their 3D-printed pierogis, and explain how they prep for the festival every year.

Finally, Rachel checks in with Lauren Gorney and Jasmine Morgans from NEPA’rogi about their hopes for the festival, and Megan Zielinski, who displays NEPA’rogi’s pierogi themed merch.

Make sure to visit the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Friday, June 9th from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. or Saturday, June 10th from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit edwpierogi.com.