PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Craig Umberger, Valerie Fantaski, and Michael Sorokach from PugFest, as well as Stephanie Bennett from SNORT Rescue.

PugFest is a new Knoebles Amusement Park tradition that benefits local animal rescues, including the Appalachian Pug Rescue, SNORT, and Delaware Valley Pug Rescue.

The guests list some of the PugFest activities taking place at this year’s event. And feel free to bring your pups! You might be able to take them on certain rides!

The guests also bring some sweet pugs onto the show!

Pugfest will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 p.m. For more information, visit PugFest’s Facebook Page.