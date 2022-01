SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal strike team is helping a hospital in Lackawanna County deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients in the area.

The additional care is being felt inside and outside of the hospital. Regional Hospital of Scranton is getting help dealing with the strain on different resources. A strike team is a group made up of military members with the same kinds of skills. In this case, trained health care professionals. The extra hands offers more flexibility in providing care.