SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified the 2-year-old boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Scranton Thursday morning.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky, 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary School.