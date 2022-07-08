PA Live (WBRE) — Come celebrate the 35th Annual A&A Auto Stores Summer 4-Wheel Jamboree in Bloomsburg, PA! The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will crawl with 4-wheel drive vehicles gathered from across the country for a powerhouse off-road weekend. Witness all types of custom builds, see off-road trends, talk to knowledgeable owners/builders, take advantage of show-only pricing in the Performance Marketplace and A&A Truck & Off-Road Pavilion, take in the racing action and watch the mud fly. Learn more HERE.
Powerhouse Off-Road Weekend in Bloomsburg
by: Rachel Malak, Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
