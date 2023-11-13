PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Pottsville Area High School’s Crimson Players Drama Club’s upcoming production of SIX: The Musical: Annabella Chaklos (“Katherine of Aragon”), Hannah Martician (“Anne Bolyen”), Sarah Malek (“Jane Seymore”), Lily Hale (“Anne of Cleves”), Makenzie Reber (“Katherine Howard”), and Ash Webb “(Catherine Parr”).

The guests perform “Ex-wives” from the show.

SIX tells the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII as they take charge of their own narratives for a change.

The guests discuss if the show is historically accurate, and explain how it stands out from other musicals they have seen in the past.

They also describe each of their queens, and the process of putting this pop/rock show together.

Make sure to catch SIX on November 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m., and a singalong performance on November 19 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit @PAHSCrimson Players on Facebook, @TheCrimsonPlayers on Instagram, email mmalek@pottsville.k12.pa.us, or call 570-621-2960.