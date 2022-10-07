PA live! — Over the past week in our postcards from Hawaii, we’ve shown you some of the most amazing sights from the islands.

Such as the animals, natural wonders, food and so much more. On Friday, PA live! host Chris Bohinski shows us something much different, a sunset dinner cruise around the island of Maui.

This has been such a wonderful trip with so many amazing people that are from our viewing area and folks from beyond. We’ve all had a blast, we’ve all been enjoying ourselves and now we get to just enjoy the beautiful sunset along the coast of Maui. Until next time, Aloha!