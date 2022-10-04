PA live! (WBRE/WYOU) — From the land where palm trees sway, PA live! Host, Chris Bohinski was able to visit the largest coffee estate in the United States for this Postcard from Hawaii, the Kauai Coffee Plantation in Kalaheo on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

To give some insight on the company, Leone Lea’e of Roberts Transportation explains that their coffee is sold mostly on the west coast, but also stretches as far as Virginia.

Leone also gives a fun fact, as Hawaii’s state fish is called the “Humuhumunukunukuapua,” and he hopes that more people come to see the clear blue skies and sunshine.

For this Postcard from Hawaii, Chris visited another beautiful place on the island of Kauai, the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, Waimea Canyon.

The Waimea Canyon is approximately 3,000 feet deep, a mile wide, and measures to be about 11 miles long.

A vastly different view from The Grand Canyon of Arizona, Waimea Canyon has luscious greenery and is teeming with life.

Even up at 3,400 feet in elevation on top of the canyon, roosters, and chickens trot along like they do across all the other islands of Hawaii.

Be sure to tune in all week on PA Live! and Eyewitness News, along with our friends at the Times Leader Media Group for more Postcards From Hawaii.