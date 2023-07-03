PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel checks in with some Postcards from Alaska.

First, Rachel calls in from the Chena River.

Rachel described her experience panning for gold, and talks about some of the gold panning history she’s learned on the trip.

Next, Rachel calls in from the Denali National Park and Preserve.

Rachel describes the beautiful, 6 million acres of Alaskan scenery that she and the tour group were lucky enough to visit.

Rachel lists some of the wildlife she saw at the park, including caribou, eagles, Dall sheep, and even a moose!

Finally, Rachel calls in from the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla.

Rachel talks about the world famous dog sled race, which beings in Anchorage and runs 2,049 miles.

Rachel even sees some dogs going through training, and explains the history of the race, including Susan Butcher, the first woman to win the Iditarod Trail, ultimately winning four times.

Stay tuned for more Postcards From Alaska!