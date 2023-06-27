PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel checks in with some Postcards from Alaska.

Rachel calls in from Juneau, Alaska. Coincidentally, Juneau also has a South Franklin Street, just like Wilkes-Barre! (South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre is where our news station is located.)

Rachel talks about her journey from Avoca to Seattle to Vancouver to her cruise ship.

Rachel describes her beautiful ship, delicious food, and Alaskan adventures so far.

Rachel also laments losing a cruise ship trivia game on a question that Chris would totally have answered: To what bird family does the jay belong? Do you know the answer?

Stay tuned for more Postcards From Alaska!