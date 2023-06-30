PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel checks in with some Postcards from Alaska.

Rachel calls in from Fairbanks, Alaska.

In Pioneer Park, Rachel enters a gold mine, and explains how gold mining differs from Pennsylvania’s coal mining.

Rachel also talks about some of the gold mining history she’s learned, and enjoys a delicious Alaskan salmon bake!

Rachel also says hi from Kris Kringle’s House in the video below.

Rachel’s dad also says a quick hello! Watch this video to hear from Mr. Malak himself.

Stay tuned for more Postcards From Alaska!