PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Amber Viola from the “Politics But Make It Fashion” podcast.

Amber, a mother, veteran, activist, and social worker, offers some mental health advice to help you stay positive in the face of adversity in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Amber also discusses her podcast, and her new book, 72 Hours of Hell: My Time in the VA.

For more information, find Politics But Make it Fashion’s Facebook Page.