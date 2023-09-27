PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Yvette Magistro and Kaylee Baran from United Way of Wyoming Valley, as well as Ron Scavone and Michael Evens, from the band ‘Plus 3.’

Theirs is one of four bands performing at the River Street Jazz Café on Saturday, September 30 to benefit the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Plus 3 had a big year this year. They celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first full length album, Bad Math, by playing shows at several local venues. They tease what’s coming next!

For more information on Plus 3, visit their Facebook Page, or find them on Instagram @plus_3_music.

For more information on the United Way, visit UnitedWayWB.org or find @uwwvalley on Facebook.

For more information on the event, visit RiverStreetJazzCafe.com/shows/united-way/benefit.