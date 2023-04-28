PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brittany Quinn and Katrina Wallace from the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.
Brittany and Katrina talk about the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, an organization of women throughout the area who strive to build a better community.
During the segment, they prepare for the upcoming fundraiser, a cornhole tournament on May 7th at 12:00 p.m. at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.
The tournament will raise money for the Domestic Violence Service Center.
To purchase tickets for the tournament, visit eventbrite, and for more information on the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, visit their website.