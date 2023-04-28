PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brittany Quinn and Katrina Wallace from the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.

Brittany and Katrina talk about the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, an organization of women throughout the area who strive to build a better community.

During the segment, they prepare for the upcoming fundraiser, a cornhole tournament on May 7th at 12:00 p.m. at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Courtesy: Junior League of Wilkes-Barre

The tournament will raise money for the Domestic Violence Service Center.

To purchase tickets for the tournament, visit eventbrite, and for more information on the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre, visit their website.